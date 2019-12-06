Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC directs authorities to conduct delimitation exercise in nine newly-carved out TN districts.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 10:53 IST
SC directs authorities to conduct delimitation exercise in nine newly-carved out TN districts.

SC directs authorities to conduct delimitation exercise in nine newly-carved out TN districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • TN

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pavelski, Stars win in OT after Jets rally

Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal with 258 to go in overtime as the host Dallas Stars snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey picked up a penalty ...

SC directs authorities to conduct delimitation exercise in nine newly-carved out TN districts.

SC directs authorities to conduct delimitation exercise in nine newly-carved out TN districts....

Day after being set afire, Unnao rape survivor critical and on ventilator

The rape survivor from Unnao, who was&#160;airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here, is extremely critical and on ventilator, doctors attending to her said on Friday. The condition of the patient is extremely critical...

FOREX-Dollar drifts down as investors eye payrolls and a busy week ahead

The dollar headed for its worst week since October on Friday, dragged down by nervousness on trade and hints of weakness in the U.S. economy, with domestic factors leaving the resurgent kiwi and British pound the main beneficiaries.The safe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019