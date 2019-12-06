Much needs to be done for women's safety: Kovind while speaking at event in Mount Abu.

... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
Actor Mark Ruffalo says it was embarrassing for him to portray superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, as he had wear a man-canelling suit in order to play the part. Ruffalo has essayed the fan-favourite character and its alter...
Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister, P Chidambaram, on Friday hit out at the Central and Jharkhand governments over the state of the economy saying that they were in incompetent hands. Referring to RBI lowering the grow...
The weather in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir has been dry for the past one week and it is likely to remain the same for the next 4-5 days, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecast agency. The weather forecast agency further predi...
There were 15.86 lakh cancer cases in the country in 2018, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister said cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the health care system and the treatment of ...