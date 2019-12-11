Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suu Kyi says 'genocidal intent cannot be the only hypothesis' in Rohingya case. (AFP) ZHZH

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thehague
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:00 IST
Suu Kyi says 'genocidal intent cannot be the only hypothesis' in Rohingya case. (AFP) ZHZH

Suu Kyi says 'genocidal intent cannot be the only hypothesis' in Rohingya case. (AFP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Badshah will do ‘Kamaal’ with Saga Music and Yash Raj Films

The much talked about collaboration of two enormous film industry brands, Saga Music and Yash Raj Films, is all set to return with a bang After releasing blockbuster track Same Beef, which stands at a whopping 110 Million views on YouTube, ...

Bill introduced in LS to sentence abusers of senior citizens to six months in jail

Those who intentionally abuse their parents or senior citizens under their care and protection or abandon them may be sentenced to six months imprisonment or slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 or both, according to a bill introduced to amend ...

COLUMN-India's economic recovery critical for oil in 2020: Kemp

Indias economy is suffering its worst cyclical downturn for more than a decade, which is weighing heavily on global oil consumption, and until the economy improves, prices are unlikely to see a sustained increase.If the monetary and fiscal ...

Italian police think stolen Klimt masterpiece found hidden behind ivy

A painting by the Austrian artist Gustav Klimt that was stolen in 1997 might have been discovered, hidden in a wall of the Italian gallery where it was taken from, officials said on Wednesday. Workers discovered the painting, a portrait of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019