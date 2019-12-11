Review petitions against Nov 9 Ayodhya land dispute case verdict to be taken up for consideration in-chamber by SC on Thursday.

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
New York, Dec 11 AFP The Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes, wont be cleared to fly until 2020, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday. FAA chief Steve Dickson told CNBC ...
If it wasnt for her self-anointed Big Sister, Punam Pun Magar would have quit school at 14 to marry a man nearly twice her age, bear him babies and tend the house.Now shes hoping to become a lawyer. Two in five Nepalese girls just like Maga...
Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Wednesday demanded immediate deportation of illegally settled Rohingya nationals from Jammu. More than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladesh nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba d...
New York, Dec 11 AFP Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, was announced Wednesday as Time magazines 2019 Person of the Year. The 16-year-old first hit ...