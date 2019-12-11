Today marks "dark day" in constitutional history of India: Cong chief Sonia Gandhi on passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by Parliament.
Today marks "dark day" in constitutional history of India: Cong chief Sonia Gandhi on passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- India
- Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi reads out Preamble of Indian Constitution during Oppn protest
'Absolutely', says Cong president Sonia Gandhi when asked if she is confident of winning Maha floor test.
Sonia Gandhi unlikely to attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony
Every effort was made to blatantly sabotage the three party alliance govt formation: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meeting.
Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav's swearing-in