Record-long UN climate talks end but fail to deliver a global agreement on carbon markets.

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...
These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...
Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Fifteen years after the Indian Ocean tsunami killed more than 230,000 people on Boxing Day, 2004, a cargo container at a police station in southern Thailand bears witness to the hundreds of victims whose remains were never identified.Inside...
What was likely the final afternoon of football for Oakland at RingCentral Coliseum ended in heartbreak for the sold-out crowd of 52,788, as the Raiders suffered a devastating defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who pulled off a last-minute...
Liverpools Trent Alexander-Arnold lauded coach Jurgen Klopp by calling him a world-class manager. He has showed he is a world-class manager, if not the best in the world. He has done special things for the club and obviously the fans all lo...
The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose...