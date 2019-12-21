Police post set on fire in Kanpur during anti-CAA protest, say police.

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other. ...
The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Twitter has removed about 5,929 accounts on suspicion of violating the companys manipulation policies. Rigorous investigations by our Site Integrity team have allowed us to attribute these accounts to a significant state-backed information ...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he would carry on trying to help the family of 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn, killed in a road collision with a U.S. diplomats wife who then left the country. The law should take its cou...
A Madhya Pradesh government committee mandated to look into complaints regarding caste documents has found Congress MLA Jajpal Singh Jajjis certificate valid. Jajji is a legislator from Ashoknagar Assembly seat, which is reserved for those...
Perth Scorchers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 11 runs on Saturday in the ongoing Big Bash League BBL here at the Perth Stadium. Chasing 197, Renegades got off to a quickfire start as openers Aaron Finch and Sam Harper put on more than 40 ...