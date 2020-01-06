Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP govt has done maximum damage to poor and people living in rural areas: HM Amit Shah.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:35 IST
AAP govt has done maximum damage to poor and people living in rural areas: HM Amit Shah.

AAP govt has done maximum damage to poor and people living in rural areas: HM Amit Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • AAP

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks suffer more losses on US-Iran fears

Hong Kong, Jan 6 AFP Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Monday, extending losses from last week fuelled by fears of a Middle East conflict after the US assassinated a top Iranian general. The Hang Seng index fell 0.79 percent, or 225.31 ...

Weeping, Iran supreme leader prays over general slain by US

Eds Updating with more inputs Tehran, Jan 6 AP Weeping amid wails from a crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners, Irans supreme leader on Monday prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, an a...

German police kill man who approached them with knife

Berlin, Jan 6 AP Police in western Germany shot and killed a 37-year-old man who allegedly tried to attack them with a knife. They are checking whether extremism was a possible motive for the attack, the German news agency dpa reported Mond...

IIT-KGP collaborates with startup to promote manufacturing

The Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology at IIT Kharagpur is roping in MSMEs for collaborative RD projects and consultancy to develop resources for Industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 refers to the current trend of automation a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020