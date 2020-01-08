Ukrainian passenger plane crashes after takeoff in Tehran: Iranian media.

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Iran fired more than a doze...
There is heavy security at major junctions of Kalaburagi as a large number of people are expected to come out on the streets to support the All India strike called by Trade Unions. Police were seen patrolling near the central bus stand in K...
Warsaw, Jan 7 AFP A record 2.3 million visitors toured former Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau last year, the museum said on Tuesday, as the site gears up to mark 75 years since its last prisoners were freed. The figure was an increase of...
All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed Wednesday after taking off from Tehran were killed, Irans Red Crescent said.Obviously it is impossible that passengers on flight PS-752 are alive, the head of Red Crescent tol...