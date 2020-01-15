Left Menu
Development News Edition

Killing of Qasem Soleimani shows ignorance and arrogance, 430 Indian cities saw protests against his killing: Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 12:46 IST
Killing of Qasem Soleimani shows ignorance and arrogance, 430 Indian cities saw protests against his killing: Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif.

Killing of Qasem Soleimani shows ignorance and arrogance, 430 Indian cities saw protests against his killing: Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Train services resume on Harbour line

Train services on Harbour line have been resumed on Wednesday after the derailment of two wagons of freight trains. The services were halted on Harbour line after two wagons of a freight train derailed near Kurla railway station here late o...

Philippines struggles to keep evacuees away from volcano

Philippine authorities were struggling Wednesday to keep thousands of evacuees from returning to homes in areas threatened by a feared massive eruption of Taal volcano. Some 40,000 people have taken refuge in shelters since the volcano let ...

India can play a role in de-escalating tensions in Gulf region as New Delhi is an important player: Iranian foreign minister to PTI. PTI MPB RDMRDM

India can play a role in de-escalating tensions in Gulf region as New Delhi is an important player Iranian foreign minister to PTI. PTI MPB RDMRDM...

Rajinikanth bets on fair journalism for nation's good

Superstar Rajinikanth has pitched for neutrality in journalism and urged media outlets to report the truth impartially and what was good for the nation. Addressing an event held by Tamil magazine Thuglak here, the 69-year-old actor said a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020