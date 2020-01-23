GoAir cancels some flights due to delay in getting Airbus aircraft and P&W engines: Statement.

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...
Amid the anti-CAA row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said everyone has the right to protest and express his opinion but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities. Everyone has the right to prot...
Khartoum, Jan 23 AFP Sudanese vets scrambled to save four surviving captive lions of five that were left sick and malnourished in a Khartoum park during months of political and economic turmoil. The fifth, a lioness, died on Monday of dehyd...
Kuwait based Al Kharafi plans to set up an oil refinery and a petrochemical manufacturing facility at an investment of Rs 49,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Thursday. The setting up of the refinery would s...
Six soldiers were killed and several were wounded in an overnight attack in central Mali, the army said Thursday, in fresh violence in the war-torn West African state. The troops came under fire late Wednesday from unidentified armed men in...