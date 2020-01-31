CBI recovers Rs 31 lakh in cash during searches at premises of accountant general's employee in Imphal: Officials

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors such as thermography, microphone array, obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....
China is decisively working to control the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, its ambassador in Geneva said Friday, insisting there was no need for countries to impose excessive measures like border closures.There is no need for unne...
Kenyas high court said the government could go ahead with a new digital ID scheme, as long as it brought in stronger regulations and did not use it to collect citizens DNA and geo-location data.Rights groups had argued the scheme violated p...
A gold-lettered copy of Quran has been recovered by the Rajasthan police after a man was arrested while trying to strike a deal to sell of the ancient relic, stolen last year. The Mughul era Quran was retrieved on Thursday from an accused i...
India on Friday banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak.It did not give a reason for the ban but it reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Thursday, a woman...