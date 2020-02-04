World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Kano, Feb 4 AFP Armed bandits have killed 11 people in separate attacks in northern Nigeria, a community leader and residents said Tuesday. In the first incident on Monday, six vigilantes were killed when gunmen invaded Kakangi village in t...
Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment wo...
The White Houses top economic adviser said on Tuesday that Chinas coronavirus would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal that was to take effect later this month. Larry Kudlow, in an interview with Fox...
The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its best day in six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after Chinas central bank intervened for the second straight day. The...