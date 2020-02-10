Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood....

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
An advance team of international experts led by the World Health Organization WHO has left for Beijing to help investigate Chinas coronavirus epidemic, which authorities said on Monday had now claimed 908 lives on the mainland.The outbreak ...
Cairo, Jan 10 AP Egyptian police arrested an activist and researcher who was a vocal critic of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissis government, the interior ministry and a human rights group has said. Patrick George Zaki, 27, was detained at Ca...
Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his performance as a charming stunt man in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, director Quentin Tarantinos love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt, 5...