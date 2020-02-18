Russia bans Chinese citizens from entering its territory over virus: agencies. (AFP) CPS

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
Istanbul prosecutors office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document was seen by Reuters showed.A Turkish court on Tue...
The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal are likely to be held in mid April, official sources said. The state government is keen on holding the elections between April 12-26, they said.The...
China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...
