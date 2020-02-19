PM Modi will host a lunch for Trump, while President Kovind will host a banquet: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of Securities Exchange Board of India SEBI to sign an updated Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive AIFMD MoU signed between SEBI and F...
The European Union flagged to Britain long before it left the bloc that any future free trade deal would have to come with a commitment from London to uphold fair competition, a senior EU adviser said on Wednesday.Britain left the EU in Jan...
The makers of Ayushmann Khurranas comedy-drama -- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan -- dropped on Wednesday the ultimate wedding song Ooh La La. The full-on energy track is sung by the Kakkar trio - Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar - and ...
Sterling slipped back under 1.30 on Wednesday, shrugging off data showing an unexpected surge in UK inflation to a six-month high in January as focus returned to Britains trade talks with the European Union and government plans to boost spe...