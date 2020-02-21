Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan gets stern warning from FATF on terror funding, asked to completely check it: Sources.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 15:53 IST
Pakistan gets stern warning from FATF on terror funding, asked to completely check it: Sources.

Pakistan gets stern warning from FATF on terror funding, asked to completely check it: Sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan puts off investment summit over coronavirus outbreak

Uzbekistan has put off a large international investment conference planned for early March because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Central Asian nations Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade said on Friday.The Tashkent governme...

Kremlin says U.S. allegations Russia is working to re-elect Trump are false

The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations from U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign and trying to boost President Donald Trumps re-election chances are false and the result of paranoia. A pe...

Honey Baisoya at T-15th stays best Indian at Asian Tour Q-School

Honey Baisoya shot a one-under 70 in the third round of the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage to slip a place to Tied-15th, here on Friday. Himmat Rai, starting from the 10th, was two-over after 12 holes, before turning in a superb f...

Plane lands with Canadians evacuated from Japan virus ship

Ottawa, Feb 21 AFP A chartered plane carrying more than 200 Canadians evacuated from the coronavirus-quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship landed at a military base in Ontario province early Friday. All the passengers who arrived at Cana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020