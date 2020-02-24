All Indians --Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Jews, rich and poor -- must take pride in glories of past, bright future: Trump.
All Indians --Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Jews, rich and poor -- must take pride in glories of past, bright future: Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians
- Muslims
- Jews
- Christians
- Trump
ALSO READ
PM Modi conveys to Chinese President Xi India's appreciation for China's assistance in evacuation of Indians from Hubei province: Sources
Indians among passengers, crew on board Japan cruise ship as new cases of coronavirus emerge
Indian envoy describes evacuation of Indians from virus-hit Wuhan a logistical nightmare
Indians among passengers, crew on board Japan cruise ship as new cases of coronavirus emerge
Indian envoy describes evacuation of Indians from virus-hit Wuhan logistical nightmare