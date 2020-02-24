'Several injured' as car rams carnival procession in central Germany: police

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday directed health officials to fully implement the Aadhaar linked birth registration ALBR and civil registration system CRS till June this year, an official spokesperson said. Financial Commissio...
Geneva, Feb 24 AFP The World Health Organization said Monday the outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus has peaked in China, where new cases have been declining since early February.WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that a mission ...
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider added Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith to his personnel department on Monday. They will serve as draft consultants for the next three months with an opportunity for long-term employment, NFL Ne...
A head constable and a civilian were killed and several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, including a DCP, injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law again in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Mond...