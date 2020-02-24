Weinstein convicted of sex assault, rape, cleared of top charges. (AFP)NSA

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Manhattans top prosecutor Cyrus Vance praised the women who testified against Harvey Weinstein -- convicted Monday on two charges of sexual assault and rape -- for changing the course of history in prosecuting sex crimes. This is the new la...
The Anaheim Ducks traded center Derek Grant to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Both teams confirmed the trade on Monday.Philadelphia will be the seventh team for ...
Political leaders on Monday condemned the violence that spiralled in parts of Delhi over the citizenship act and appealed to people to maintain peace, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that violence will not be tolerated. A D...
Brussels, Feb 24 AFP EU envoys on Monday finalised a mandate for chief negotiator Michel Barnier to lead what promise to be stormy talks with Britain on its future relations with the bloc starting next week. The text, setting out the Europe...