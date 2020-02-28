HC seeks Delhi govt and police response on plea to ensure security at board exam centres in northeast Delhi.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Tokyo has no Plan B for this years Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and elsewhere with under five months before the event, a senior official said on Friday.There will not be one bit of change in hold...
A fire broke out at the terrace of an under-construction building in Thanes Naupada area on Friday.Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.More details are awaited. ANI...
Bulgaria is tightening security along its border with its southeastern neighbour Turkey after groups of migrants in Turkey headed toward the frontier, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday.We have data about a lot of crowding... We a...
As the coronavirus outbreak turns global, stock markets and world populations are waking up to the threat of a global pandemic. That, though, hasnt been the only disturbing global news this week. In the Middle East and Asia in particular, m...