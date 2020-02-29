US delegation arrives at Doha ceremony to sign deal with Taliban: AFP

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Searches in the premises of a prominent Chennai based business group has unraveled the presence of hidden cloud servers and unaccounted income exceeding Rs 400 crore, the Income Tax department said here on Saturday The diversified group, sa...
Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Saturday. The country is at the epicentre of the outbreak in the reg...
President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday said that the announcement of the joint declaration between the US and Afghanistan will open the way for lasting peace in the country. The Afghanistan President, according to Tolonews, said he appreciates ...
Doha, Feb 29 AFP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban Saturday to honour its commitments to sever ties with jihadist groups as Washington signed a landmark deal with the Afghan insurgentsHe called on the Taliban to keep y...