Coronavirus:DGCA asks all airlines to ensure that aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy are subjected to disinfection process
Coronavirus:DGCA asks all airlines to ensure that aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy are subjected to disinfection process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- DGCA
- South Korea
- Italy
- Japan
ALSO READ
Domestic air passenger traffic increased by 2.2 per cent in January: DGCA
Domestic air passenger traffic up by 2.20 pc in Jan 2020, says DGCA
DGCA proposes testing of aviation personnel for psychoactive substances
DGCA to examine flight crew, air traffic controllers for psychoactive substances like cannabis
DGCA proposes testing of aviation personnel for psychoactive substances