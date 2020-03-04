IMF chief says epidemic 'calls for global response'. (AFP) SCYSCY

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....
However, with this rapid shift towards automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....
Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....
The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...
Paris, March 4 AFP Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet has been banned for four years after testing positive for banned blood booster EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU announced Wednesday. Hit with a provisional ban in 2018 a...
Eight people who arrived from different foreign countries in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday were placed under observation for possible novel coronavirus infection as the government asked officials to take concerted preventive efforts while ass...
Washington, Mar 4 AFP US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg said on Wednesday he was quitting the Democratic primary race and instead endorsing frontrunner Joe Biden for the White House after being snubbed by voters on Super TuesdayThree months...
A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, advising its employees to work from home for the next couple of days. It said the infected employee had recently return...