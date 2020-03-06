RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is an outer limit. Earlier Yes Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

Yes, Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

