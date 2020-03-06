RBI unveils 'Scheme of Reconstruction' for crisis-ridden Yes Bank.

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....
The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...
There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...
Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has wreaked havoc in nearly 75 countries....
Former India batsman Virender Sehwag expressed excitement over the upcoming Road Safety World Series and said he is looking forward to playing with Sachin Tendulkar again. I am very excited about this tournament because I will get another c...
Inspectors from the Department of Employment and Labour have prohibited learners at Saul Ridge High School in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, from using eight classrooms and toilets due to the facilities not complying with the Occupationa...
The Milan-Sanremo one-day race has been cancelled as well as two other cycling events in Italy, the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Friday. Following the confirmation by the relevant authorities th...
Alarmed by the rising cases of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Sports Authority of India SAI is set to suspend biometric attendance at its centres across the country. The coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, is spreading f...