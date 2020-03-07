SBI will be issued 245 crore shares of Yes Bank at a price of Rs 10 each for Rs 2,450 crore: Statement.

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address women-specific healthcare challenges such as endome...
5G promises to offer larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....
Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....
Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....
Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 34, as the government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify p...
Amid growing concern over the spread of coronavirus, the Odisha government on Saturday put restrictions on the foreign visits of ministers and senior officers, while Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said they will not ...
Pope Francis has cancelled his regular appearances in public to stop crowds gathering to see him and will stream them on the internet from inside the Vatican because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The Vatican said that on Sunday the ...
The 45-year-old mastermind of a fake currency racket was arrested from his native Kerala by Mumbai polices Crime Branch, an official said on Saturday. Leo George was held from Murickassery near the tourist town of Munnar in the southern sta...