Dell employee tested positive for coronavirus had returned from the US including a visit to Texas: Co statement.

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...
The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....
Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from enjoying the benefits of development....
Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....
Bahrain reported 77 new coronavirus cases among citizens evacuated from Iran by plane, the Gulf states health ministry said on Wednesday, for a total of 189 infections, while two meetings of G20 economies in Saudi Arabia were postponed.Bahr...
Senior journalist and activist Ajit Bhuyan will be an independent candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Assam.The Congress and All India United Democratic Front AIUDF have extended their support to Bhuyan.Since the term of t...
Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 354, a rise of 63 in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.Around 9,000 people were infected, Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on people to avoid unnec...
Police here have arrested a man in connection with a bomb explosion at the house of Nepals former communication minister on Wednesday. A pressure cooker bomb went off at the house of former communication minister Gokul Banskota at Madhyapur...