Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six to seven options discussed during meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL: BCCI source.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 14:02 IST
Six to seven options discussed during meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL: BCCI source.

Six to seven options discussed during meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL: BCCI source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

UK to ban mass gatherings from next week to curb coronavirus

Britains government will ban mass gatherings from next week in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, an escalation of its crisis plan which critics had said was too relaxed.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted pressure to...

Rallying-Ogier leads in Mexico as Lappi goes out in flames

Toyotas Sebastien Ogier led after the first full day of Rally Mexico on Friday with team mate and world championship leader Elfyn Evans 33 seconds behind in third place. While the coronavirus outbreak plays havoc with the global sporting ca...

Apple closing all stores outside China until March 27 due to virus

Apple is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, CEO Tim Cook said. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened...

BCCI, IPL and Star are clear that we are not looking at financial loss, KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia.

BCCI, IPL and Star are clear that we are not looking at financial loss, KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020