Bihar reports first COVID-19 death: 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 12:25 IST
Qureshi speaks to his counterparts from Nepal, Lanka to discuss coronavirus crisis

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his counterparts from Sri Lanka and Nepal and proposed to host the SAARC health ministers conference to firm up efforts to jointly fight the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan ...

TMC MPs write Naidu, Birla requesting to defer Parliament amid COVID-19 surge

Trinamool Congress MPs on Sunday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the denial of the request to defer the working of Parliament as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country. We have...

Coronavirus biggest U.S. crisis since Great Depression -NYC mayor

The mayor of New York City, which has more than a third of the nations coronavirus cases, on Sunday described the outbreak as the biggest domestic crisis since the Great Depression and called for the U.S. military to mobilize to help keep t...

African churches swap holy water for hand sanitiser, crowds for videos

Hand sanitiser replaced holy water at Nairobis Holy Family Basilica Catholic Church, and attendance was far lower than usual, but Sunday Mass went ahead. Gods intention is that we worship him in the church, preached Father David Kamumue to ...
