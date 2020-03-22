Only 5-percent patients affected by COVID-19 require hospitalisation: ICMR director general.

Police fired tear in clashes with protesters in Guineas capital and other cities on Sunday at the start of a bitterly-disputed referendum that critics say is a ploy by President Alpha Conde to stay in power for a third term. Conde, who beca...
From Australias Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control. Tighter ...
Fifteen new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of infected persons under treatment in the state to 64, the government said. Health department said out of the 15, five are in Kasaragod di...
The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday ordered an indefinite complete lockdown in Kangra district, where two persons have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said. In a statement, the chief minister urged ...