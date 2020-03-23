Left Menu
Development News Edition

All lawyers' chambers in and around SC premises to be sealed by Tuesday evening, apex court says.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:11 IST
All lawyers' chambers in and around SC premises to be sealed by Tuesday evening, apex court says.

All lawyers' chambers in and around SC premises to be sealed by Tuesday evening, apex court says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • SC

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Africa CDC receives COVID-19 medical equipment from Jack Ma and Alibaba

Africas response to the Coronavirus Disease COVID-19 outbreak received a boost today as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC and the Government of Ethiopia received a consignment of medical equipment from the Jac...

Euro zone bond markets find steadier ground; Bund yields down from 10-month highs

The euro areas bond markets steadied on Monday after days of heightened volatility and wild swings, as investors assessed the impact of massive fiscal and monetary stimulus in the face of coronavirus. Germany is readying an emergency budget...

Coronavirus halts Bollywood filming, puts spotlight on casual workers

Thousands of casual workers who build sets for Indias Bollywood film industry or fight and dance behind established stars have been left jobless after all shoots were suspended in a bid to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.There are more than...

Three new positive coronavirus cases reported in Telangana;

number rises to 30 Hyderabad, Mar 23 PTI Three new positive coronavirus case were reported in Telangana taking the total of those infected to 30, the government said on Monday. The three include one with travel history to France and anothe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020