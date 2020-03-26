Delhi govt orders district magistrates to set up 'hunger relief centres' in their jurisdiction: Official.

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...
The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...
While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...
Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...
The Indianapolis 500, promoted as the worlds biggest single-day sporting event with an estimated crowd topping 350,000, has been postponed until Aug. 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar said on Thursday.The crown jewel of Americ...
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said he is releasing Rs 1 crore from his member of Parliament fund for his constituency to deal with the coronavirus outbreak In a tweet, Prasad said he has decided to release Rs 1 crore from his...
Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that self-employed people will receive a taxable grant of 80 of their average monthly profits as part of the governments coronavirus support package.The government will pay self-employe...
Unable to find transportation, several labourers left in lurch following coronavirus lockdown in Telangana chose to undertake marathon walk to reach their native places, covering over 100 kms in several cases. Some of them were lucky to hav...