India shifts its diplomats and staff from consulates in Herat and Jalalabad to Kabul due to rising coronavirus cases in Afghanistan: Sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 12:06 IST
India shifts its diplomats and staff from consulates in Herat and Jalalabad to Kabul due to rising coronavirus cases in Afghanistan: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Herat
- Jalalabad
- Kabul
- Afghanistan
ALSO READ
Embassy asks Indian students in US to avoid non-essential domestic, international travel
Had a great time in India, says Trump
Coronavirus: US Embassy, Consulates in India cancel all visa appointments from Mar 16
India Open badminton cancelled for time being
Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited launches a public awareness helpline on coronavirus