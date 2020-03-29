Man from Dadri, who came in contact with a UK national, tests positive for coronavirus; total cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar 27: Officials.PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-03-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:31 IST
Man from Dadri, who came in contact with a UK national, tests positive for coronavirus; total cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar 27: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dadri
- UK
- Gautam Buddh Nagar