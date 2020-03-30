We all should maintain social distancing; even one person's carelessness may lead to spread of coronavirus pandemic: Health Ministry.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:22 IST
We all should maintain social distancing; even one person's carelessness may lead to spread of coronavirus pandemic: Health Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry