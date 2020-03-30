PM appreciated role played by Indian missions in taking care of stranded Indians: Sources.

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...
With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....
Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...
Government measures to stop the coronavirus spreading are keeping most of Jordans workers at home, but 40 women making crucial protective wear for medics under a pioneering initiative are the exception.Despite a strict countrywide lockdown,...
Within hours of Olympic organisers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyos main countdown clock had been reset to show that 479 days remain until the opening ceremony of the sporting event is held.The ...
Researchers are looking for valuable insights to further combat COVID-19 after the National Institute of Virology in Pune has successfully isolated the infection. The deadly coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in China, has spread to m...
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on behalf of the wrestling body, on Monday pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while star female cricketers Mithali Raj and Poonam Yadav contributed Rs 10 lakh an...