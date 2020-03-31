If there is any lapse on part of any officer, he will not be spared: Kejriwal.

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...
Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...
With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....
New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Watch is powered by Kirin A1, Worlds first chipset exclusively launched for wearables promises 2-week battery after one charge Available in two variants- 42mm with 1.2 inch AMOLED Display and 46mm variant ...
Director Milap Zaveri, who is scheduled to begin shoot for John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 by April end, said he has cracked the story idea of the third part. Milap is utilising the 21-day nationwide lockdown by working on the prepr...
The Uttar Pradesh government will soon release pending salaries of drivers and other workers of the 102 and the 108 ambulance services in the state, a senior official said on Tuesday. The announcement comes following reports that some ambul...
The government has missed the collection target for the current financial year from CPSE disinvestment set in the Revised Estimates of Budget by about Rs 14,700 crore. In the current financial year 2019-20, the actual disinvestment mop-up h...