A 52-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Silchar, first in Assam: Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI DG SOM SK SK

A 52-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Silchar, first in Assam: Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI DG SOM SK SKPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:17 IST
