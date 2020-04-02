12 more coronavirus cases in Indore; total cases rise to 98 in MP: Official.

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...
The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....
Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...
By Kagondu Njagi MUITU, Kenya, April 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Since he installed a thousand-liter rainwater collection tank at his home in central Kenya last year, Kennedy Kabunge has had few worries about access to clean water.The ta...
Cyclings shutdown was extended until June due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning French one-week stage race the Criterium du Dauphine will be postponed, organisers announced. However, the Tour de France, due to start in Nice on June 27, r...
State-owned RINL is extending a financial assistance of Rs 6.16 crore towards the PM CARES fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a company official said. Out of Rs 6.16 crore, Rs 1.16 crore has already been transferred to ...
A six-week-old baby girl has died of coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday, stressing that the death is a reminder that nobody is safe with this virus as the COVID-19 cases there crossed 3,500. A r...