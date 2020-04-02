COVID-19 effect: Air India suspends contracts with approximately 200 pilots who were re-employed after retirement, says official.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:51 IST
