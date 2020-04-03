8,000 samples tested for COVID-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR.

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...
In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...
When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...
Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...
Ukrainian fashion designer Ivan Frolov has postponed work on his new collection and is making coveralls for doctors to meet a shortage of protective clothing during the coronavirus epidemic.Frolov, whose outfits are worn by Gwen Stefani and...
The Saudi-led OPEC group of oil producers and their allies will meet Monday via video conference, a source close to OPEC said Friday, to seek to boost oil prices which have tumbled by two-thirds since the beginning of the year. Top world cr...
New Delhi, Apr 3 PTI The Food Corporation of India FCI has moved 477 railway rakes carrying 13.36 lakh tonne of foodgrains for PDS distribution since the lockdown, to ensure over 81 crore beneficiaries do no go hungry, the Food Ministry sai...
Prince Charles opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London on Friday, the first of several being built in Britain to deal with the coronavirus outbreakQueen Elizabeth IIs eldest son and heir, who has reco...