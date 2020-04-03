As many as 102 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 411. State govt.

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...
In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...
When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...
Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...
The positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 75 in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 70 are active cases, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, J-K UT administration, said on Friday. Five new cases were reported today.Kansal, who was addressi...
The Gorakhpur district administration has earmarked four private hotels to be used for quarantining doctors and paramedical staff attending to coronavirus patients according to guidelines issued by the government and health agencies, a seni...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was remaining in isolation with mild symptoms of COVID-19, including a high temperature, seven days after he first tested positive for the new coronavirus which causes the respiratory d...
Five people have been arrested for allegedly manhandling health workers conducting a coronavirus survey at a layout near Hegde Nagar here, police said. An FIR was registered against them on a complaint by health inspector Muniraju and they ...