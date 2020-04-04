145 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking total number of coronavirus patients in state to 635: health officials.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:45 IST
145 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking total number of coronavirus patients in state to 635: health officials.
