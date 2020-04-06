62-yr-old woman dies of coronavirus in Vadodara; Gujarat toll reaches 12: Official.

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....
While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...
In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...
Europes hardest-hit nations saw some tentative signs of hope in the fight against the coronavirus on Monday but the United States braced for its Pearl Harbour moment as the countrys death toll raced towards 10,000. The virus has infected v...
Four persons have been arrested in Odishas Keonjhar district for allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media, police said on Monday. The accused persons had allegedly taken a screenshot of a report telecast by a televi...
The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people ...
Sixteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state close to 300, officials said here. Six samples from Lucknow, eight from Sitapur and two samples sent from Agra have tes...