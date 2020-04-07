WhatsApp to limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time: Statement.

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....
While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...
All foreign visits of president, PM Union ministers, CMs, state ministers and bureaucrats must be put on hold Sonia Gandhi to PM....
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support for serious COVID-19 complications, leaving his foreign minister to lead the governments response to the accelerating outbreak.Johnsons per...
ON THIS DAY -- April 8 April 8, 1996SOCCER - Coventry City defender David Busst is carried off after breaking his right leg in the second minute of a Premier League match following a collision with Manchester United full back Denis Irwin an...
German government bond yields rose on Tuesday with euro zone finance ministers due to meet later in the day to discuss a joint response to help member countries deal with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.Demand for safe-haven Bu...