Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats notify 30 pc reduction in constituency and stationary allowances for MPs: Union min Pralhad Joshi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:22 IST
