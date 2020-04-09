A 61-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Jammu - first death in the region and fourth in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:13 IST
A 61-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Jammu - first death in the region and fourth in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
