Nigeria: NGO donates food items and other relief materials to FCTA to fight COVID-19

An NGO, Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) in Nigeria, has donated food items and other relief materials to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to be distributed to the poor to cushion the effect of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

The TCF team is led by its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Shravan Kumar, who delivered the support package to the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, in Abuja at the weekend.

Shravan Kumar said, "The support packs will be distributed with the support of the FCTA personnel. This support started in April when in the first phase, the FCTA distributed relief materials given by TCF to the needy, orphanages, and IDPs."

Kumar added that TCF has collaborated with Azura Power, Procter and Gamble (P&G), and Fareast Company Limited to provide 40,000 packs of noodles, 540 packs of powdered milk and 9,972 packs of medicated soap for distribution to the needy who were impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the items, Dr. Aliyu thanked the foundation for the donation and added that it would go a long way in cushioning the effect of the pandemic on the vulnerable.

She noted that the donation was the second by the foundation since the COVID-19 necessitated a lockdown which had caused hardship to the poor.

In a similar way, another NOG, Light Interveners Foundation (LIF), on Saturday, took its COVID-19 awareness campaign to the Utako Market, Abuja, to enlighten people on how to curb its spread and stay safe.