Zimbabwe: Bulawayo city proposes to lease 3,5-hectare of land to mayor, Solomon Mguni

The City of Bulawayo has made a proposal to lease 3,5-hectare of land to MDC Alliance mayor, Solomon Mguni for a monthly charge of 165 dollars for agricultural purposes, a move that has left residents shocked, according to a news report by NewZimbabwe.com.

A legal notice Number 8155 was published in a local publication and signed by Bulawayo town clerk, Christopher Dube, the council is proposing to lease Lot 3 Lower Rangemore to the mayor over an agreement spanning 25 years.

"Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 152(2) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) that the council intends to lease Lot 3 Lower Rangemore in extent approximately 3,5 hectares as shown on Drawing Number TPA 8942 To His Worship The Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni," the notice reads.

According to the notice, the principal conditions of the lease state that the stand shall be used for urban agriculture activities only, and a monthly rental of 165 dollars excluding VAT shall be paid subject to review.

The notice also states that the lease shall be for an initial period of 25 years subject to review.

"Any developments on the stand shall be in accordance with approved plans and relevant council by-laws. All costs related to the lease of the stand to be borne by the applicant," the notice adds.

It advised those with objections of the agreement to view the proposal papers at the offices of the director of housing at the Tower Block and lodge their complaints with the town clerk in writing before Friday 19 June 2020.

Kimpton Ndimande, the council finance director is also set to benefit after applying for a lease at the same Lot 3 Lower Rangemore under similar conditions.